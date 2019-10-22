Damage to Property – Friday at 3:14 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 700 block of East Main Street for a report of damage to windows.
Disturbance – Friday at 8:38 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 300 block of East Main Street for a report of a physical domestic disturbance. A 21-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and was transported to the Dodge County Jail.
Check Welfare – Saturday at 8:58 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 800 block of Wilcox Street for a report of a heavily intoxicated subject. A 29-year-old Waupun woman was placed into protective custody and was transported to a detox facility.
Disturbance – Sunday at 12:03 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 600 block of Buwalda Drive for a report of a physical domestic dispute. A 26-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and two counts of bail jumping. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.
Traffic Stop – Sunday at 4:52 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on South West Street at West Jefferson Street. A 44-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after license revocation, failure to install ignition interlock and failure to provide proof of insurance.
Damage to Property – Monday at 3:56 p.m. police responded to a residence in the first block of North Madison Street for a report of damage to a vehicle.
Traffic Stop – Monday at 8 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Beaver Dam Street at Hazel Street. A 19-year-old Edgerton man was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license – second offense.
