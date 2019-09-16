Traffic stop — Wednesday at 8:54 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at North Watertown Street. A 37-year-old Fond du Lac man was cited for operating without a driver’s license.
Traffic stop — Thursday at 6:33 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on North State Street at West Main Street. A 25-year-old Waupun woman was cited for operating after suspension.
Vandalism — Thursday at 1:24 p.m., police responded to a business in the 200 block of East Jefferson Street for a vandalism to landscaping lights.
Crash — Friday at 7:38 a.m., police responded to South State Street at Pleasant Avenue for a two-vehicle traffic crash. A 17-year-old Waupun juvenile was cited for failure to yield right of way. No injuries were reported.
Drugs — Friday at 4:58 p.m., police responded to a business in the 900 block of East Main Street for a report of a plastic bag of marijuana being left on a shelf. The substance was turned over to police and logged as evidence.
Ambulance — Saturday at 3:54 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 800 block of Mayfair Street for a report of a possible overdose. Police administered Naloxone and provided CPR until they were relieved by ambulance staff. A 30-year-old Waupun man was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Traffic stop — Saturday at 9:19 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Shaler Drive. A 30-year-old Hustisford man was cited for operating after revocation.
Intoxicated subject — Sunday at 12:37 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 500 block of West Main Street for a report of a subject banging on the complainant's door. Police made contact with an intoxicated 66-year-old Waupun man. The man was transported to his residence.
