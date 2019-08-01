Welfare check -- Tuesday at 6:25 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of South Madison Street for an 18-year-old female wanting to jump off the ledge of her window. The officer was able to talk subject back into residence.
Criminal damage -- Tuesday at 7:35 p.m., an officer responded to the 700 block of West Lincoln Street in reference to a baseball hitting a car’s hood.
Suspicious activity -- Tuesday at 8:48 p.m., police took a complaint from a homeowner in the 400 block of West Jefferson Street. He was watching a live feed form his camera system and observed a male walking around his home. Police investigated the complaint.
Domestic incident -- Wednesday at 12:08 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of Park Street in reference to disorderly conduct complaint. A male party was arrested for disorderly conduct domestic related and was taken to the Fond du Lac County Detention Facility.
Shoplifter -- Wednesday at 9:43 a.m., an officer responded to the 700 block of West Main Street in reference to a shoplifting complaint. The shoplifter was identified and will be receiving two citations for shoplifting -- one for Wednesday’s incident and one for a prior event.
Traffic stop -- Thursday at 1:28 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at Fond du Lac and East Franklin streets. The driver was cited for operating after suspension.
Traffic stop -- Thursday at 2:21 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at West Main and River streets. The driver was cited for operating after suspension and having no insurance.
Traffic stop -- Thursday at 7:35 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at East Lincoln and South Madison streets. The driver was cited for failure to stop for a stop sign.
Vandalism -- Thursday at 7:35 p.m., an officer responded to a vandalism complaint in the 300 block of North Grove Street. Damage was done to a soap dispenser at the park.
Traffic stop -- Thursday at 8:10 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at East Franklin and Fond du Lac streets. The driver was cited for operating after suspension.
Traffic stop -- Thursday at 10 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at Fox Lake Road and Rens Way. The driver was cited for operating after suspension.
Traffic stop -- Thursday at 10:15 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at West Main and Johnson streets. The driver was cited for expired registration.
Traffic stop -- Thursday at 12:11 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the 900 block of East Main Street. The driver was cited for operating after revocation. He was taken to Dodge Count Detention Facility where he was charged with four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and four counts of felony bail jumping.
Traffic accident -- Thursday at 3:31 p.m., officers responded to a traffic accident at East Main and Fond du Lac streets. The accident was reportable.
Training drill -- Thursday between 6-8 p.m., police assisted with a training drill involving Waupun Fire Department, Waupun Memorial Hospital, Life Star Ambulance Service, Dodge County Hazardous Material Unit and Dodge County Emergency Government involving a chlorine spill.
Traffic stop -- Thursday at 7:47 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at South Watertown Street and Barnes Ave. The driver was cited for operating after revocation.
