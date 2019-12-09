Animal Cruelty -- Thursday night the Waupun Police Department began investigating allegations of animal cruelty. Officers had responded to a residence in the 200 block of Monroe Street to investigate a theft complaint, when they learned of a posting on Facebook that suggested that animal cruelty had taken place there two months earlier. Charges of animal cruelty will be pursued if the allegations prove to have merit. The dog, which appears to be healthy and uninjured, has been moved to a new home.
Vandalism -- Friday at 10:04 p.m., police responded to a vandalism to a vehicle complaint in the 700 Block of South Madison Street. A vehicle was cheesed.
Overdose -- Friday at 11:01 p.m., police responded to the first block of South Mill Street for a possible overdose. Narcan was administered and the subject was revived. Charges are pending with the Dodge County District Attorney.
Theft -- Saturday at 9:07 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of East Main Street for a bad check complaint.
Theft -- Sunday at 5:04 a.m., police responded to 700 Block of West Main Street for a bad check complaint.
Traffic Stop -- Sunday at 1:31 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on South Madison Street at Park Street. The driver was arrested for speeding.
