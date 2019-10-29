Traffic Stop – Friday at 12:31 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at North State Street. A 17-year-old Waupun juvenile was taken into custody for violating absolute sobriety. The juvenile was also cited for violating driver’s license restrictions, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. The juvenile was released to a parent.
Intoxicated Subject – Saturday at 1:08 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Street for a report of an intoxicated subject who tripped and fell onto a metal object. A 32-year-old Waupun woman suffered facial injuries and was transported to the Waupun Memorial Hospital by EMS.
Traffic Stop – Saturday at 7:48 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Beaver Dam Street at Grace Street. A 45-year-old Beaver Dam man was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license.
Disorderly Conduct – Sunday at 12:53 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 400 block of East Franklin Street for a report of an assault that took place in a tavern in the 400 block of East Main Street. Disorderly conduct charges are being referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office against a 27-year-old Waupun man.
Intoxicated Subject – Sunday at 6:05 p.m., police responded to the area of Fond du Lac Street at Rounsville Street for a report of an intoxicated subject who tripped and fell while crossing the road. A 58-year-old Waupun man suffered head injuries and was transported to the Waupun Memorial Hospital by EMS.
