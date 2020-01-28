Waupun Police Beat 0123 to 0127, 2020

Drugs – Thursday at 2:16 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of South Madison Street for a warrant pickup. A 31-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody on a drug related extradition warrant out of Alabama. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail for the warrant and charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of material to manufacture methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia.
Warrant – Saturday at 3:53 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 600 block of Rock River Avenue for a warrant pickup. A 19-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody on a probation and parole warrant. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Disturbance – Saturday at 7:19 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 600 block of Buwalda Drive for a report of a physical domestic dispute. A 26-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and was transported to the Dodge County Jail.
Check Welfare – Monday at 12:24 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 500 block of East Brown Street for a report of a suicidal subject. A 25-year-old Waupun man was placed into protective custody and was transported to a mental health facility.
Warrant – Monday at 3:22 p.m., police responded to a residence in the first hundred block of Fond du Lac Street for a warrant pickup. A 47-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody on a contempt of court warrant through Oneida County. The woman was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail. A juvenile was turned over to child protective services.
Check Welfare – Monday at 8:57 p.m., police responded to Waupun Memorial Hospital for a report of a suicidal subject. A Waupun juvenile was placed into protective custody and was transported to a mental health facility.