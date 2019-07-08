Traffic stop — Wednesday at 12:05 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding 49 mph in a 25 mph zone at East Main and Young streets.
Dog bite — Wednesday at 3:12 p.m., police responded to a dog bite of a mail carrier in the 800 block of East Jefferson Street.
Traffic stop — Wednesday at 8:41 p.m., an officer made a traffic stop at West Main and North West streets. The driver was cited for operating after suspension and no insurance.
Alarm — Thursday at 4:30 a.m., police responded to an alarm in the 700 block of County Park Road.
Criminal damage to property — Thursday at 8:51 a.m., an officer responded to the 800 block of East Main Street to investigate a broken house window and car window.
Traffic stop — Thursday at 4:04 p.m., an officer made a traffic stop at East Main and Young streets. The driver was cited for operating after suspension.
Traffic stop — Thursday at 5:05 p.m., an officer made a traffic stop at West Main Street and County Park Road. The driver was cited for operating after revocation, possession of open intoxicants, speeding and no insurance.
