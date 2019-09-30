Drugs — Thursday at 3:03 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Fond du Lac Street at Gateway Drive. Upon the vehicle stopping, the driver and a passenger changed seats. Police learned the original operator, a 32-year-old Green Bay man, had a revoked drivers’ license. During the stop, police learned the occupants were returning from a trip to Colorado. Police asked if there was any illegal substances in the vehicle and he confirmed there were by handing over a marijuana pipe. During the search of the vehicle, officers located more than a pound of marijuana, numerous marijuana edible products and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. The man was taken into custody for possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating after revocation. He was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Disturbance — Thursday at 1:12 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Rock Avenue for a report of a possible physical domestic disturbance. Police learned a man had left in a vehicle and the vehicle was stopped on West Main Street near County Park Road. Police learned the incident was a verbal argument over a glass of milk and nothing physical took place. A 47-year-old Waupun man, was cited for operating after suspension.
Operating while intoxicated — Saturday at 2:17 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at Moore Street. A 24-year-old Watertown man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated first offense. The man was released to a responsible party.
Warrant — Saturday at 8:44 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 700 block of Maple View Drive for a warrant pickup. Police took a 41-year-old Tennessee man into custody on a body only Fond du Lac County warrant. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
You have free articles remaining.
Fight — Sunday at 1:59 a.m., police responded to a tavern in the 400 block of East Main Street for a report of a physical fight. A 21-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody. The man was cited for disorderly conduct and was released.
Disorderly conduct — Sunday at 2:19 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 900 block of South Madison Street for a report of a disturbance. A 20-year-old Waupun man and a 20-year-old Waupun woman were both cited for underage alcohol consumption fourth offense.
Domestic disturbance - Sunday at 12:39 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 100 block of South State Street for a report of a physical domestic disturbance. A 33-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct — domestic related. The man was transported to Dodge County Jail.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)