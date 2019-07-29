K-9 — Wednesday at 1:38 a.m., K-9 Boomer and Officer Ryan Schneider responded to the city of Fond du Lac for a vehicle sniff request. K-9 Boomer gave a positive alert that illegal substances were inside the vehicle. Heroin, a crack pipe and other drug paraphernalia were located.
Theft — Wednesday at 1:15 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 700 block of East Jefferson Street for a theft of a weed trimmer complaint. Shortly after the complaint, a citizen found the stolen property in the 700 block of East Main St. The property was turned over to the owner.
Traffic stop — Thursday at 8:34 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Beaver Dam Street at Hazel Street. A 28-year-old Beaver Dam man was cited for operating after suspension.
Disturbance — Thursday at 1:18 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 900 block of West Jefferson Street for a physical domestic disturbance. An 18-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for battery, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.
Juvenile runaway -- Friday at 6:45 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Sawyer Street in reference to a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was located.
Underage party -- Friday at 9:06 p.m., police responded to an underage alcohol party in 200 block of West Brown Street. Several people at the party were issued underage alcohol citations.
Alarm -- Saturday at 3:50 a.m., police responded with fire department to the 700 block of West Lincoln Street for a fire alarm. A faulty detector was located.
Traffic stop -- Sunday at 1:54 a.m. an officer made a traffic stop at West Main Street and North Harris Ave. Two 17-year-olds were issued underage possession of alcohol citations and one was cited for absolute sobriety.
Alarm -- Sunday at 2:29 a.m., police responded to an alarm at a business in the 900 block of Kelly Avenue.
Open door -- Sunday at 3:32 a.m., police found an open door in the 400 block of East Main Street. The building was cleared and secured.
Assist -- Sunday at 11:07 a.m., police assisted with a juvenile runaway and a stolen truck from Calumet County in the 700 block of West Lincoln Street. Both truck and juvenile were located and returned.
Alarm -- Sunday at 11:50 p.m., police responded to a business in the 900 block of Kelly Avenue for an alarm.
