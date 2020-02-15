Waupun Police Beat 0207 to 0209, 2020

Fraud – Friday at 3:51 p.m. police took a reported check fraud complaint at the police department. Charges of fraud and theft are being referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against a 38-year-old Waupun woman.

OWI – Friday at 10:22 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Fox Lake Road at West Brown Street after receiving a reckless driving complaint. A 55-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated – first offense. The man was later released to a responsible party.

Traffic Stop – Saturday at 1:50 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Fond du Lac Street at Gateway Drive. An 18-year-old Fond du Lac man was cited for operating after suspension and possession of controlled substances.

OWI – Saturday at 2:23 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on West Lincoln Street at South State Street. A 54-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated – third offense. The man was later released to a responsible party.

Traffic Stop – Saturday at 3:20 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at Carrington Street. A 47-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after suspension.