Waupun Police Beat 0207 to 0209, 2020

Fraud – Friday at 3:51 p.m. police took a reported check fraud complaint at the police department. Charges of fraud and theft are being referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against a 38-year-old Waupun woman.
OWI – Friday at 10:22 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Fox Lake Road at West Brown Street after receiving a reckless driving complaint. A 55-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated – first offense. The man was later released to a responsible party.
Traffic Stop – Saturday at 1:50 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Fond du Lac Street at Gateway Drive. An 18-year-old Fond du Lac man was cited for operating after suspension and possession of controlled substances.
OWI – Saturday at 2:23 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on West Lincoln Street at South State Street. A 54-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated – third offense. The man was later released to a responsible party.
Traffic Stop – Saturday at 3:20 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at Carrington Street. A 47-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after suspension.
OWI – Saturday at 5:59 p.m. police responded to the 400 block of Fond du Lac Street for a report of a traffic crash. A 47-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated – fourth offense. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Traffic Stop – Saturday at 8:27 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on South Madison Street at East Jefferson Street. A 27-year-old Waupun woman was cited for operating after suspension – fifth offense.
Traffic Stop – Sunday at 2:51 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Lincoln Street. A 50-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license and operating without insurance.
Disturbance – Sunday at 7:25 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 900 block of East Main Street for a report of a physical disturbance. Disorderly conduct charges are being referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against a 23-year-old Fond du Lac woman.