Waupun Police Beat 0221 to 0223, 2020

Disturbance – Friday at 9:34 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Rock Avenue for a report of a verbal disturbance. A 32-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for violating a 72-hour no contact order, possession of drug paraphernalia and jumping bail. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Drugs – Saturday at 12:26 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Fox Lake Road at West Brown Street. Two 17-year-old Waupun juveniles were cited for possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating curfew. The juveniles were turned over to guardians.

OWI – Saturday at 2:11 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at Shaler Drive. A 49-year-old Campbellsport man was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated. The man was released to a responsible party.

Traffic Stop – Saturday at 3:56 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Bly Street. A 27-year-old Madison man was cited for operating after suspension.