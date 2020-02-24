Waupun Police Beat 0221 to 0223, 2020

Disturbance – Friday at 9:34 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Rock Avenue for a report of a verbal disturbance. A 32-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for violating a 72-hour no contact order, possession of drug paraphernalia and jumping bail. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Drugs – Saturday at 12:26 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Fox Lake Road at West Brown Street. Two 17-year-old Waupun juveniles were cited for possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating curfew. The juveniles were turned over to guardians.
OWI – Saturday at 2:11 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at Shaler Drive. A 49-year-old Campbellsport man was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated. The man was released to a responsible party.
You have free articles remaining.
Traffic Stop – Saturday at 3:56 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Bly Street. A 27-year-old Madison man was cited for operating after suspension.
OWI – Saturday at 5:55 p.m., police made contact with the driver of a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of County Park Road. A 55-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated. The man was also cited for possession of controlled substances. The man was released to a responsible party.
Traffic Stop – Sunday at 3:21 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at South Grove Street. A 24-year-old Brandon man was cited for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Traffic Stop – Sunday at 10 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on South Madison Street at East Main Street. A 32-year-old Milwaukee woman was cited for driving after suspension and speeding.
Drugs – Sunday at 12:16 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on South Madison Street at Doty Street. A 41-year-old Waupun man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating after suspension.