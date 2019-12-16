You are the owner of this article.
Waupun Police Beat 1211 to 1212, 2019
Waupun Police Beat 1211 to 1212, 2019

Traffic Stop – Wednesday at 10:33 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Beaver Dam Street at West Lincoln Street. A 30-year-old Beaver Dam woman was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license.

Warrant – Wednesday at 9:09 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 900 block of East Main Street for a warrant pickup. A 22-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for a contempt of court warrant and was transported to the Fond du lac County Jail.

Operating While Intoxicated – Thursday at 10:55 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Brown Street at Bly Street. A 33-year-old Fond du Lac man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated. The man was also cited for operating without a valid driver’s license and failure to obey sign. The man was released to a responsible party.

