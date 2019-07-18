Crash – Monday at 9:57 a.m. police responded to Fond du Lac St Street at North Grove Street for a two-vehicle crash. A 67-year-old Texas man was cited for operating after suspension and operating without insurance.
Intoxicated Subject – Monday at 3:18 p.m. police responded to North State Street at West Main Street for a report of an intoxicated man. A 44-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for three counts of bail jumping and was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Traffic Stop – Tuesday at 10:55 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at North Drummond Street. A 40-year-old Waupun woman was cited for operating after suspension.
Missing Juvenile – Tuesday at 3:13 p.m. police responded to the 500 block of West Main Street for a report of a missing eight-year-old. The child was located and was returned to his/her parents.
Disorderly Conduct – Tuesday at 4:29 p.m. police responded to a business in the first block of North Madison Street for a report of a man causing a disturbance. A 37-year-old Waupun man was cited for disorderly conduct and was issued a no trespass warning.
Traffic Stop – Wednesday at 8:13 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Lincoln Street at Beverly Court. Two Milwaukee men, ages 26 and 24, were cited for possession of controlled substances.
