Waupun Police Beat 0214 to 0216, 2020

OWI – Friday at 1:56 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on North State Street at West Main Street. A 25-year-old Omro man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Theft – Saturday at 11:24 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 400 block of East Brown Street for a report of a purse theft.

Theft – Saturday at 11:39 a.m. police responded to a residence in the first hundred block of South State Street for a report of medication theft.

Disturbance – Saturday at 8:20 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Franklin Street for a threats to person complaint. A 61-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Warrant – Sunday at 9:27 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Bly Street for an EMS incident. While at the incident police made contact with 19-year-old Waupun woman who had a failure to appear warrant through Fond du Lac County. The woman was taken into custody and was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.