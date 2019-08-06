Vandalism — Friday at 11:40 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Liberty Street for a vandalism to a vehicle complaint.
Traffic stop — Saturday at 12:08 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Pioneer Avenue at Ousterling Drive. A 31-year-old Dalton man was cited for operating after suspension and non registration of a motor vehicle.
Traffic stop — Saturday at 4:25 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at Pluim Drive. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was cited for operating after suspension.
Operating while intoxicated — Sunday at 12:47 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Main St at Hillyer Street. A 55-year-old Randolph man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated — third offense. The man was released to a responsible party.
Warrant — Sunday at 8:12 p.m., police responded to a business in the 400 block of East Main Street for a warrant pickup. A 27-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody on a failure to appear warrant through Fond du Lac County. The woman was turned over to a Fond du Lac County Deputy for transport.
Disturbance — Monday at 11:13 a.m., police responded to a residence in the first block of Doty Street for a report of a disturbance. The disturbance was verbal only and the parties were separated.
Traffic stop — Monday at 6:11 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at North Drummond Street. A 31-year-old Milwaukee woman was cited for operating after suspension.
