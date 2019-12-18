Waupun Police Beat 1215 to 1217, 2019

Operating While Intoxicated – Sunday at 1:01 a.m., police received a complaint of an intoxicated driver and conducted a traffic stop on suspect vehicle in the 100 block of East Lincoln Street. A 35-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated – first offense. The woman was released to a responsible party.
Disturbance – Sunday at 4:12 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Main Street for a report of a physical domestic disturbance. The suspect, a 41-year-old Waupun man had fled from the scene prior to police arrival. The man was later located and taken into custody for disorderly conduct, battery and a probation warrant. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Traffic Stop – Monday at 6:38 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on South Watertown Street at East Jefferson Street. A 24-year-old Fitchburg woman was cited for operating after suspension.
Disturbance – Monday at 8:24 p.m., police responded to a tavern in the 100 block of East Main Street for a report of a man causing a disturbance. A 66-year-old Waupun man was removed from the tavern.
Drugs – Monday at 11:23 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Brown Street for a report that two juveniles were smoking marijuana in the residence. A 16-year-old Waupun juvenile was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Warrant – Tuesday at 1:19 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Franklin Street for a warrant pickup. A 35-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody on a Fond du Lac County failure to report to jail warrant. The woman was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Damage to Property – Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Brown Street for a report of damage to property. Disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property referrals are being forwarded to Dodge County Juvenile Intake against a 16-year-old Waupun juvenile. Dodge County Social Services removed the juvenile from the residence.
Theft – Tuesday at 4:19 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 500 block of Doty Street for a report of a package being stolen from the residence. A theft referral is being forwarded to Dodge County Juvenile Intake against a 15-year-old Waupun resident.