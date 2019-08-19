Traffic stop -- Wednesday at 3:13 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at East Main and Young streets. The driver was cited for speeding.
Traffic stop -- Wednesday at 3:21 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at East Main and Moore streets. The driver gave a false name to the officer, was arrested for obstructing and was taken to the Dodge County Detention Facility.
Traffic stop -- Wednesday at 11:56 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at West Main and North State streets. The driver was cited for operating after suspension and violation of child restraint. The subject that came to pick up the first driver had a suspended license and was given a citation for operating after suspension.
Traffic stop -- Wednesday at 12:59 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at West Main and South State streets. The driver was cited for violation of child restraint.
Traffic stop -- Wednesday at 1:29 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at East Main and South Drummond streets. The driver was cited for operating after suspension. Two passengers were cited for failure to fasten their seat belts.
Bike stop -- Wednesday at 10:17 p.m., an officer stopped a bike. The operator was cited for possession of THC and drug paraphernalia.
Domestic -- Wednesday at 10:49 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of West Main Street. A female and a male were involved in an altercation. The male was arrested for disorderly conduct domestic related and was taken to the Dodge County Detention Facility. Another male at the residence was cited for disorderly conduct.
Open door -- Thursday at 2:20 a.m., police responded to an open door in the 1100 block of West Main Street. The building was cleared and locked.
Traffic stop -- Thursday at 2:58 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at Brandon and Edgewood, driver cited for operating after suspension.
Traffic accident -- Thursday at 1:32 p.m., police responded to a traffic accident at Fond du Lac and East Main streets. It was a reportable accident.
Alarm -- Thursday at 5:25 p.m., police responded to an alarm in the 800 block of West Main Street. Everything was found to be OK.
Traffic stop -- Thursday at 8:09 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at Beaver Dam Street and Grandview Avenue. The driver was cited for a second violation of a graduated driver’s license.
Traffic stop -- Thursday at 9:05 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at East Main and North Drummond streets. The driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Fight -- Thursday at 11:19 p.m., police responded to a fight in the 400 block of East Main Street. A subject had been punched in the face and kicked. A suspect was found and was cited for disorderly conduct.
Traffic stop — Friday at 1:46 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at Hillyer Street. A 31-year-old Mayville woman was cited for operating after suspension. A 33-year-old Waupun man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Criminal damage to property — Friday at 3:16 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 100 block of S Division St for a report of a rock being thrown through a window.
Reckless driving — Friday at 11:57 p.m., police responded to a reckless driving complaint in the 800 block of Summer Avenue. A 22-year-old Beaver Dam man was cited for operating after revocation, suspended registration, and no proof of insurance. During the investigation police located an underage drinking party at a residence in the 400 block of Rosewood Drive. A 19-year-old Fox Lake man, 15-year-old Beaver Dam juvenile, 18-year-old Waupun man, and a 19-year-old Waupun man were all cited for underage alcohol consumption.
Welfare check — Saturday at 1:03 a.m., police responded to Waupun Memorial Hospital for a possible emergency detection of a suicidal subject. Police made contact with a 24-year-old Waupun man who wanted to be voluntarily committed. The man was voluntarily committed at a mental health facility.
Welfare check — Sunday at 1:06 p.m., police responded to a business in the 800 block of West Main Street for a report of a suicidal subject locked in a bathroom. Police made contact with a 35-year-old Michigan woman and placed her into protective custody. The woman was later transported to a mental health facility.
