Traffic Stop – Saturday at 2:55 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Fond du Lac Street at Rounsville Street. A 37-year-old New Glarus man was cited for operating after suspension.
Disturbance – Saturday at 8:20 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 900 block of East Jefferson Street for a physical domestic disturbance. A 30-year-old Beaver Dam man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and was transported to Dodge County Jail.
Traffic Stop – Sunday at 2:36 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of East Main Street. A charge of operating after revocation and two counts of bail jumping are being referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against a 41-year-old West Bend man.
Disturbance – Monday at 9:50 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Monroe Street for a domestic disturbance. A 31-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and was transported to Fond du Lac County Jail.
Traffic Stop – Monday at 5:53 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Fond du Lac Street at East Main Street. A 32-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after revocation, fourth offense.
Theft – Tuesday at 3:42 p.m. police responded to a business in the 1100 block of West Main Street for a report of employee theft. Theft charges are being referred to the Fond du Lac County DA’s Office against a 39-year-old Waupun woman.
Traffic Stop – Tuesday at 4:53 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of West Main Street. A 23-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after suspension.
