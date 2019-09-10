Theft – Friday at 2:58 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 900 block of West Jefferson Street for a theft of medication complaint. The medication was said to be taken from an unlocked vehicle.
Theft – Friday at 4:58 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of East Spring Street for a theft of bicycle complaint.
Check Welfare – Friday at 10:16 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 500 block of East Main Street for a mental health welfare check. A 51-year-old Waupun woman was placed in protective custody and was transported to a mental health facility.
Juvenile – Saturday at 10:18 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of South Madison Street for a report that two missing juveniles from Beaver Dam were currently at the residence and had stolen alcoholic beverages from a gas station in Beaver Dam. Police made contact with the juveniles, cited both for underage alcohol possession, and contacted their parents. Beaver Dam Police Department was notified about the theft.
Disturbance – Monday at 4:45 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Fond du Lac Street for a verbal argument/disturbance. Police made contact with a 25-year-old Waupun woman and a 24-year-old Waupun man and warned them for their conduct.
Disturbance – Monday at 6:05 p.m., police responded to Hazel Street at Beaver Dam Street for a report of a vehicle operator causing a disturbance. A 57-year-old Waupun woman was cited for disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle.
