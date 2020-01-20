Waupun Police Beat 0117 to 0119, 2020

Traffic Stop – Friday at 5:06 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Shaler Drive at East Lincoln Street. A 43-year-old Waupun woman was cited for operating after suspension.
You have free articles remaining.
OWI – Saturday at 2:30 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at North State Street. A 24-year-old Waupun man was cited for disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle and was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated first offense. The man was released to a responsible party.
Traffic Stop – Saturday at 12:22 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on North Watertown Street at Roosevelt Street. A 21-year-old Neenah man was cited for operating after suspension.
OWI – Sunday at 2:28 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at North Watertown Street. A 27-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated second offense. The man was released to a responsible party.