Waupun Police Beat 0117 to 0119, 2020

Traffic Stop – Friday at 5:06 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Shaler Drive at East Lincoln Street. A 43-year-old Waupun woman was cited for operating after suspension.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OWI – Saturday at 2:30 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at North State Street. A 24-year-old Waupun man was cited for disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle and was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated first offense. The man was released to a responsible party.

Traffic Stop – Saturday at 12:22 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on North Watertown Street at Roosevelt Street. A 21-year-old Neenah man was cited for operating after suspension.

OWI – Sunday at 2:28 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at North Watertown Street. A 27-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated second offense. The man was released to a responsible party.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.