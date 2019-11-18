Check Welfare — Thursday at 6:09 p.m., police responded to Waupun Memorial Hospital for a report of a suicidal woman. A 44-year-old Waupun woman was placed into protective custody. She was later transported to a mental health facility.
Juvenile – Saturday at 7:05 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Brown Street for a report of an out-of-control juvenile. The complaint was handled with counselling.
Traffic Stop – Sunday at 1:26 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at North Forest Street. A 27-year-old Milwaukee woman was cited for operating after suspension and speeding.
Disturbance – Sunday at 5:45 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 900 block of West Brown Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. A 49-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and was transported to Dodge County Jail.
Traffic Stop – Saturday at 2:55 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Fond du Lac Street at Rounsville Street. A 37-year-old New Glarus man was cited for driving after suspension.
Disturbance – Saturday at 8:20 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 900 block of E Jefferson St for a physical domestic disturbance. A 30 year old Beaver Dam man was taken into custody for Disorderly Conduct and transported to the Dodge County Jail.
Traffic Stop – Sunday at 2:36 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Eas Main Street. Driving after revocation and two counts of bail jumping are being referred to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office against a 41-year-old West Bend man.
Disturbance – Monday at 9:50 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Monroe Street for a domestic disturbance. A 31 year old Waupun woman was taken into custody for Disorderly Conduct and was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Traffic Stop – Monday at 5:53 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Fond du Lac Stree at East Main Street. A 32-year-old Waupun man was cited for driving after revocation—fourth offense.
Theft – Tuesday at 3:42 p.m., police responded to a business in the 1100 block of West Main Street for a report of employee theft. Theft charges are being referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office against a 39-year-old Waupun woman.
Traffic Stop – Tuesday at 4:53 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of West Main Street. A 23-year-old Waupun man was cited for driving after suspension.
