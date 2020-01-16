You are the owner of this article.
Waupun Police Beat 0110 to 0113, 2020
Waupun Police Beat 0110 to 0113, 2020

Suspicious Vehicle – Friday at 2:53 a.m., police made contact with a suspicious vehicle on Morse Street at Doty Street. A 32-year-old Oshkosh woman was cited for operating after revocation – sixth offense. Bail jumping charges are also being referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against the woman.

Disturbance – Friday at 7:23 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 300 block of South Division Street for a report of a physical domestic disturbance. A 48-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for battery and disorderly conduct. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.

Suspicious Vehicle – Saturday at 1:48 a.m., police made contact with a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of East Main Street. A 26-year-old Fox Lake man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated—first offense. The man was released to a responsible party.

Court Order Violation – Saturday at 2:53 p.m., police responded to a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street for a report of a restraining order violation. A charge of violating a restraining order was referred to the Fond du Lac County DA’s Office against a 76-year-old Waupun man.

Traffic Stop – Monday at 4:18 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at North Division Street. A 17-year-old Hustisford juvenile was cited for operating after suspension.

Traffic Stop – Monday at 11:51 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Industrial Drive at South Watertown Street. A 19-year-old Dalton man was cited for operating after suspension.

