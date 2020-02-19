Waupun Police Beat 0217 to 0218, 2020

Traffic Stop – Monday at 1:28 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at North West Street. An 18-year-old Waupun man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Drugs – Monday at 7:59 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Franklin Street at North Watertown Street. A 21-year-old Waupun woman was cited for operating after suspension. A charge of possession of controlled substances is being referred to the Fond du Lac County DA’s Office.
Traffic Stop – Tuesday at 1:35 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Pioneer Avenue at Brandon Street. A 22-year-old Fairwater man was cited for operating after suspension.
Disturbance – Tuesday at 9:09 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Rock Avenue for a report of a physical domestic disturbance. A 32-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for battery and disorderly conduct. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.