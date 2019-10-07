Drugs — Thursday at 7:23 p.m., police made contact with a parked vehicle in a lot in the 900 block of West Main Street. A 17-year-old Waupun juvenile was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. An 18-year-old Waupun man was cited for possession of controlled substances. An additional 18-year-old Waupun man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances.
Hit-and-run — Thursday at 11:19 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of East Franklin Street for a report of a hit-and-run crash. The victim’s vehicle suffered paint damage.
Drugs — Friday at 12:43 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Monroe Street for a report of drug paraphernalia left at the residence by a former tenant. A 23-year-old Waupun man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic stop — Friday at 11:55 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at River Street. A 55-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after suspension.
Disturbance — Saturday at 9:54 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 300 block of South State Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. A 24-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct — domestic related. The man was transported to Dodge County Jail.
Drugs — Sunday at 1:09 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 300 block of East Brown Street to serve papers. While attempting contact, police could smell the odor associated with illegal substances. The tenant opened the door and police questioned the 47-year-old Waupun man about the odor. Numerous items of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances were located. The man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances.
Operating while intoxicated — Sunday at 7:13 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on South Watertown Street at East Jefferson Street. A 27-year-old Watertown woman was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated — first offense. The woman was also cited for operating without a valid driver’s license, suspended registration, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. The woman was released to a responsible party.
