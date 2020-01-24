Waupun Police Beat 0121 to 0122, 2020

Check Welfare – Tuesday at 12:16 a.m., police responded to Waupun Memorial Hospital for a report of a suicidal subject. Police placed a 25-year-old Waupun man into protective custody and transported him to a mental health facility.
Disturbance – Tuesday at 9:12 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 500 block of Maxon Street for a report of a subject causing a disturbance while under the influence of illegal substances. A 33-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and two charges of bail jumping. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.
Traffic Stop – Wednesday at 2:38 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Gateway Drive at Fond du Lac Street. A 17-year-old Waupun juvenile was cited for operating after suspension.
Traffic Stop – Wednesday at 5:45 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of East Main Street. A 30-year-old Portage man was cited for operating after suspension.