Waupun Police Beat 0131 to 0203, 2020

Traffic Stop – Friday at 11:47 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Home Avenue at Neevel Avenue. A 48-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after revocation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Warrant – Friday at 5:15 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 700 block of East Jefferson Street for a warrant pickup. A 52-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody on a failure to appear warrant through Columbia County. The woman was turned over to a Columbia County Deputy.

Vehicle Theft – Sunday at 5:26 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 500 block of East Brown Street for a vehicle theft. The vehicle was located in the city of Fond du Lac. Charges of operating without owner's consent, theft (two counts), bail jumping, possession of THC and disorderly conduct are being referred to the Dodge County District Attorney's Office against a 29-year-old Waupun woman.

Disturbance – Monday at 4:20 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Rock Avenue for a physical domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, police learned the suspect left the scene. Charges of disorderly conduct, battery and criminal damage to property are being referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office against an 18-year-old Waupun woman.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.