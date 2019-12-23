You are the owner of this article.
Waupun Police Beat 1218 to 1219, 2019
Waupun Police Beat 1218 to 1219, 2019

Battery – Wednesday at 1:35 a.m. police responded to the 400 block of East Main Street for a report of a battery. Substantial battery and disorderly conduct charges are being referred to the Fond du Lac County DA’s Office against a 21-year-old Waupun man.

Auto Theft – Wednesday at 11:03 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 200 block of South Madison Street for a report of an auto theft. The vehicle and the suspects, a 29-year-old Waupun woman and a 26-year-old Waupun man, were located in Fond du Lac. The suspects were taken into custody and were held at the Fond du Lac County Jail on probation warrants. Additional charges are pending.

Fraud – Thursday at 8:58 a.m. police responded to a business in the 100 block of South Madison Street for a report of fraud against a financial institution.

Bail Jumping – Thursday at 11:15 a.m. police responded to the 800 block of East Lincoln Street for a report of inappropriate messages that a 20-year-old Waupun man had sent to a Waupun juvenile. The man was taken into custody for bail jumping and was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail. Additional charges are pending.

