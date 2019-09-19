Traffic Stop – Monday at 4:48 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Lincoln Street at South State Street. A 48-year-old Burnett man was cited for operating after suspension and operating without insurance.
Burglary – Monday at 5:32 p.m., police responded to Veteran’s Memorial Field for a complaint of a storage shed being burglarized.
Damage to Property – Tuesday at 7:43 a.m., police responded to McCune Park for a complaint of damage to a restroom.
Missing Adult – Tuesday at 5:35 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Carrington Street for a report of a missing adult. The 35-year-old Waupun man was located by police.
Traffic Stop – Wednesday at 2:27 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at South Watertown Street. A 44-year-old Beaver Dam woman was cited for operating after suspension.
Check Welfare – Wednesday at 11:44 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 700 block of Sunrise Avenue for a report of a suicidal subject. Police made contact with a 22-year-old Waupun woman and the woman was voluntarily committed.
