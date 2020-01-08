Waupun Police Beat 0103 to 0106, 2020

Traffic Stop – Friday at 9:02 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Bly Street at West Jefferson Street. A 24-year-old Madison man was cited for operating after suspension.
Traffic Stop – Friday at 10:29 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Fond du Lac Street at Gateway Drive. A 24-year-old Waupun woman was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license – second offense.
Traffic Stop – Friday at 11:27 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at Carrington Street. A 26-year-old Fond du Lac man was cited for operating after revocation – second offense.
You have free articles remaining.
Traffic Stop – Saturday at 1:10 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at South Watertown Street. A 30-year-old Ripon man was cited for operating after suspension.
Check Welfare – Sunday at 2:13 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 900 block of East Jefferson Street for a report of a suicidal subject. A 38-year-old Waupun woman was admitted at the hospital and a safety plan was put in place by human services.
Disturbance – Sunday at 4 a.m., police responded to a business in the 100 block of Gateway Drive for a report of an out-of-control subject damaging property. A 43-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct -- domestic related, bail jumping and criminal damage to property. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Juvenile – Sunday at 8:39 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Brown Street for a report of an out-of-control juvenile damaging property. A 16-year-Waupun juvenile was removed from the residence and turned over to a juvenile intake case worker. Disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property charges are being referred to juvenile intake against the juvenile.
Found Child – Monday at 7:01 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of West Brown Street for a report of a young child wandering outside without any supervision or proper winter clothing. The child was returned to a parent and documentation was sent to Dodge County Social Services.