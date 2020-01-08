Waupun Police Beat 0103 to 0106, 2020

Traffic Stop – Friday at 9:02 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Bly Street at West Jefferson Street. A 24-year-old Madison man was cited for operating after suspension.

Traffic Stop – Friday at 10:29 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Fond du Lac Street at Gateway Drive. A 24-year-old Waupun woman was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license – second offense.

Traffic Stop – Friday at 11:27 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at Carrington Street. A 26-year-old Fond du Lac man was cited for operating after revocation – second offense.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Traffic Stop – Saturday at 1:10 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at South Watertown Street. A 30-year-old Ripon man was cited for operating after suspension.

Check Welfare – Sunday at 2:13 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 900 block of East Jefferson Street for a report of a suicidal subject. A 38-year-old Waupun woman was admitted at the hospital and a safety plan was put in place by human services.