Waupun Police Beat

Disturbance – Friday at 9:04 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 100 block of South Madison Street for a report of a disturbance. Police took a 23-year-old Sauk City man into custody for a probation and parole warrant. Charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four counts of bail jumping are being referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against the man. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.