Waupun Police Beat

Disturbance – Friday at 9:04 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 100 block of South Madison Street for a report of a disturbance. Police took a 23-year-old Sauk City man into custody for a probation and parole warrant. Charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four counts of bail jumping are being referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against the man. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.
Warrant – Saturday at 6:54 p.m. police conducted a subject stop in the 900 block of South Madison Street. A 32-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody on a probation and parole warrant. The woman was transported to the Dodge County Jail.
Disturbance – Sunday at 12:19 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street for a report of a disturbance. Police took a 24-year-old Waupun woman into custody for domestic disorderly conduct, obstruction, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of discharging bodily fluids at public safety workers.
