Waupun Police Beat 0204, 2020
Waupun Police Beat 0204, 2020

Disturbance – Tuesday at 2:15 a.m., police responded to a residence in the first block of Beverly Court for a report of a physical domestic disturbance. A 38-year-old Waupun man left the scene prior to police arrival, but was located driving a short distance away. The man then fled from police in his vehicle. The vehicle was stopped south of Waupun on Highway M and the man was taken into custody. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail and held on charges of fleeing/eluding police, domestic suffocation/strangulation, false imprisonment and substantial battery.

Traffic Stop – Tuesday at 5:49 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Gateway Drive. A 17-year-old Hustisford juvenile was cited for operating after suspension.

