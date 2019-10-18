Traffic stop – Tuesday at 4:14 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at County Park Road. A 36-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after revocation.
Disturbance – Tuesday at 3:41 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 400 block of West Lincoln Street for a report of a verbal argument and property damage. A 28-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and was transported to Dodge County Jail.
Bail jumping – Tuesday at 8:56 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 800 block of Wilcox Street for an ambulance call. A 29-year-old Waupun woman had been consuming alcohol, violating her conditions of bond. Bail jumping charges are being referred to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office.
