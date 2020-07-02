Waupun Police Beat

Burglary – Saturday at 8:13 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Franklin Street for a burglary to the residence. The complainant advised numerous power tools were taken.
Disturbance – Sunday at 5:24 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Bly Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. A 32-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and seven counts of bail jumping. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.
Traffic Stop – Sunday at 8:36 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Ousterling Drive at Pioneer Avenue. A 25-year-old Sun Prairie man was cited for operating after revocation, failure to install ignition interlock, operating without insurance and disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle.
Traffic Stop – Sunday at 12:24 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Fox lake Road at Verhage Road. A 47-year-old Fox lake woman was cited for operating after revocation.
OWI – Sunday at 3:15 p.m. police responded to the 800 block of West Main Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash. A 54-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated. The man was also cited for operating after revocation and failure to install an ignition interlock. The man was released to a responsible party.
Traffic Stop – Tuesday at 6:16 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Fond du Lac Street at Sommerville Street. A 37-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after revocation, suspended registration and operating without insurance.
Theft – Wednesday at 10:59 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 500 block of East Lincoln Street for a report of a lawn ornament theft.
