Waupun Police Beat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Burglary – Saturday at 8:13 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Franklin Street for a burglary to the residence. The complainant advised numerous power tools were taken.

Disturbance – Sunday at 5:24 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Bly Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. A 32-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and seven counts of bail jumping. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.

Traffic Stop – Sunday at 8:36 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Ousterling Drive at Pioneer Avenue. A 25-year-old Sun Prairie man was cited for operating after revocation, failure to install ignition interlock, operating without insurance and disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle.

Traffic Stop – Sunday at 12:24 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Fox lake Road at Verhage Road. A 47-year-old Fox lake woman was cited for operating after revocation.