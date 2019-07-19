Warrant – Thursday at 5:03 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Frontier Street for a warrant pickup. A 34-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody on a Dodge County failure to appear warrant. The woman was turned over to a Dodge County Deputy for transport.
Intoxicated subject – Thursday at 5:31 p.m. police responded to a residence in the first block of South West Street for a report of an intoxicated subject needing an ambulance. A 57-year-old Waupun man was transported by EMS to the hospital. Once released the man will be taken into custody on a Fond du Lac County failure to appear warrant and bail jumping charges.
