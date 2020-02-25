Waupun Police Beat 0224, 2020

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Traffic Stop – Monday at 12:41 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on South Madison Street at East Brown Street. A 21-year-old Waupun woman was cited for operating after revocation.

Drugs – Monday at 8:14 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at South State Street. A 24-year-old Montello man was taken into custody on a probation hold. Possession of methamphetamine and obstruction charges are also being referred to the Dodge County District Attorney's Office. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.