Waupun woman faces felony charges of battery to officer during OWI arrest

JUNEAU – A 26-year-old Waupun woman made her initial appearance in court Tuesday after being charged with a felony count of battery to a police officer.

Brittney Belden also faces misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer. She could face up to 6 years in prison for the felony charge alone.

Belden appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim who placed Belden on a $1,000 signature bond. She may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim. She also may not have violent or abusive contact with anyone.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, a Beaver Dam Police Officer saw the vehicle Belden was driving not make any attempt to stop while turning onto Center Street from Front Street. The officer noted bad driving behavior while following the vehicle and pulled the vehicle over at the Mobile Gas Station, 201 S. Spring St.

Belden got out of her vehicle and put her hands up right away. According to the criminal complaint, the officer asked her why she had her hands up, and Belden said, “because officers these days.” The officer told her she could relax, but asked her if she knew why she was pulled over and she said she did not.