Waupun woman found guilty of arranging drug deal that led to overdose death

FOND DU LAC — A 40-year-old Waupun woman was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the overdose of a 23-year-old Fond du Lac man.

Cara L. Zech arranged a drug deal that caused the death of Steven Compton. Compton died of an overdose July 28, 2018, and an autopsy revealed the cause of death was “acute mixed drug intoxication” involving heroin and fentanyl.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Zech was found guilty following a plea hearing Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Julie A. Harr, 48, Anthony E. Buechel, 40, and Compton went to Milwaukee to purchase drugs in a deal arranged by Zech. Harr, from Fond du Lac, allegedly told police that she, Compton and Buechel, from Waupun, took the drugs that night.

Harr was found guilty in the case and is awaiting sentencing and Buechel also face charges in Fond du Lac County Circuit Court of first-degree reckless homicide, which carries a 40-year sentence.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.