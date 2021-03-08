Waupun woman makes initial appearance on charges of slapping children she was watching

JUNEAU – A 56-year-old Waupun woman faces felony child abuse charges after allegedly slapping children in their mouths.

Amanda Davison faces two felony counts of child abuse – intentionally causing harm. She could face up to 12 years in prison if convicted of both charges.

Davison appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was released on a $1,000 signature bond. She may not have any direct contact or communications with the victim. She may not have violent or abusive contact with anyone.

According to the criminal complaint, Davison was watching two boys on Jan. 25 in Fox Lake. The mother of the boys contacted police after learning that Davison had hit her son and his lip was bleeding through a text message that Davison had sent her. One of the boys told officers that Davison had hit his brother while they were putting clothes away and when his brother was not helping. The boy told police he had been struck as well, but he did not have a mark.

The parents told Fox Lake Police that they had been gone between 30 and 40 minutes and when they returned their son was in the corner with ice on his lip, according to the complaint.