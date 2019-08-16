FOND DU LAC — A plea and sentencing hearing was scheduled Friday for a 39-year-old Waupun woman is accused of first-degree reckless homicide in the overdose of a 23-year-old Fond du Lac man.
Cara L. Zech is accused of arranging a drug deal that caused the death of Steven Compton. Compton died of an overdose July 28, 2018, and an autopsy revealed the cause of death was “acute mixed drug intoxication” involving heroin and fentanyl.
Zech’s plea and sentencing hearing was scheduled for Sept. 9.
According to the criminal complaint, Julie A. Harr, 47, Anthony E. Buechel, 40, and Compton went to Milwaukee to purchase drugs in a deal arranged by Zech. Harr, from Fond du Lac, allegedly told police that she, Compton and Buechel, from Waupun, took the drugs that night.
Harr was found guilty in the case on Tuesday and Buechel also face charges in Fond du Lac County Circuit Court of first-degree reckless homicide, which carries a 40-year sentence. Buechel has a scheduling conference scheduled on Aug. 28.
