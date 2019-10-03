A Wausau man who was staying with a family in Lyndon Station is facing charges of sexual assault of a minor and child enticement.
Thomas Foland, 27, of Wausau is charged with two counts of felony sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, and felony child enticement. He faces up to 40 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for each sexual assault charge, and up to 25 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the child enticement charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
In November 2018 Detective Shawn Skiles was contacted by Deputy Josh Christman of the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, who told Skiles that staff at a local high school had discovered communications between Thomas Foland and a female victim, 15, on a school email account. The emails contained several grooming indicators that concerned Christman.
Christman conducted two interviews with the victim and her mother in October and November 2018.
In the first interview, the victim told Christman that Foland, who was staying with the victim’s family in Lyndon Station, had sex with her twice.
The first time occurred on the first night of Foland staying with the family. The next day, Foland asked her if she wanted to have sex, to which she replied no. He forced her to have sex with him, and when finished told her that if she told anyone, he would kill her.
During a second interview conducted about two weeks later, the victim told Christman that Foland had sex with her six total times at the residence.
Skiles reviewed emails between Foland and the victim, in which he found messages where Foland professes his love for the victim. Other messages included communications about sneaking a phone to the victim so they can continue to communicate, and two sexually explicit photos. One of the photos was captioned “When you really love someone age, distance, height, weight, well it’s just a number.”
In an interview with Foland, Foland initially acted as if he barely knew the victim. When confronted with the emails, Foland told Skiles they were friends only. Asked about the content of the emails, Foland told Skiles the victim had a fantasy of them being together and he played along.
Asked if there was any reason his semen would be on the victim’s clothing, Foland stated “there shouldn’t be.” Foland gave Skiles multiple excuses for how his semen could have been on the victim’s clothing, including that he was masturbating in the driveway, heard a noise and turned around to see the victim, and that his semen could have sprayed onto her clothing when he turned around. When Skiles expressed disbelief at the story because of how close the victim would have to be to Foland for the semen to end up on her clothes, Foland replied that semen can travel “22 feet.”
Foland is scheduled for an initial appearance Oct. 23 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
