Weed, amphetamines lead to 5th OWI arrest for Eau Claire man

An Eau Claire man is charged with his fifth operating while intoxicated after police allegedly found marijuana and amphetamines during a traffic stop on Interstate 90/94.

Darek Thompson, 39, of Eau Claire is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fifth offense, felony bail jumping, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of tetrahydrocannabinols and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the OWI charge; up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the felony bail jumping charge; and up to one year in prison or a fine of up to $5,000, or both, for the controlled substance charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 12:24 a.m. June 20 Trooper Allan Platt was traveling west on Interstate 90/94 near mile marker 70 when he observed a vehicle slowly drift from the right lane to the left lane while traveling at a much slower rate of speed than the posted limit of 70 mph.