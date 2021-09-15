Weed, amphetamines lead to 5th OWI arrest for Eau Claire man

An Eau Claire man is charged with his fifth operating while intoxicated after police allegedly found marijuana and amphetamines during a traffic stop on Interstate 90/94.
Darek Thompson, 39, of Eau Claire is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fifth offense, felony bail jumping, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of tetrahydrocannabinols and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the OWI charge; up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the felony bail jumping charge; and up to one year in prison or a fine of up to $5,000, or both, for the controlled substance charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 12:24 a.m. June 20 Trooper Allan Platt was traveling west on Interstate 90/94 near mile marker 70 when he observed a vehicle slowly drift from the right lane to the left lane while traveling at a much slower rate of speed than the posted limit of 70 mph.
Platt followed the vehicle and monitored the driver’s behavior. The vehicle drifter back into the right lane with the vehicle crossing over the fog lane onto the shoulder, then drifted back and forth in the lane several times. The vehicle was traveling less than 50 mph, eventually slowing to under 40 mph.
The vehicle switched lanes to the left lane and significantly increased its speed, with a radar reading giving a result of 82 mph. Platt initiated a traffic stop.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Darek Thompson, was moving his body back and forth in a “jittery” fashion and appeared unable to sit still. Thompson tapped his feet, moved his legs and hands, and avoided making eye contact with Platt, though Platt was able to observe Thompson had glassy eyes and dilated pupils. When speaking Thompson’s voice was quiet and raspy, and Platt noticed Thompson had dry mouth.
Asked about drug use or alcohol, Thompson said he had not taken either. Platt asked the driver to exit the vehicle as he would not stop moving about the car and Platt stated he was concerned for his safety. While exiting the car Thompson appeared to be attempting to hide a silver metal cylinder on his key ring from Platt.
Thompson was placed in handcuffs and searched, with no weapons found on his person. Asked when he used drugs last, Thompson stated he took medicine for ADHD and he only took medication. Thompson later admitted to smoking marijuana the night prior.
A records check indicated Thompson was released on a signature bond from Chippewa County for burglary, trespassing and theft of moveable property with domestic abuse and repeater modifiers.
Thompson agreed to perform standard field sobriety tests. During the tests Platt observed eight clues indicating intoxication. A preliminary breath test gave a reading of 0.0 blood alcohol content.
Platt placed Thompson under arrest for OWI. A search of the vehicle and Thompson’s keys found two orange pills inside the silver container that were identified as amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, two one hitter pipes disguised to look like cigarettes in a cigarette case, and green leafy residue in the bottom of the cigarette case. Inside a storage area under the driver’s arm rest Platt found a zipper pouch containing a plastic bag, inside of which was a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana.
Thompson admitted the marijuana, pills and pipes in the vehicle belonged to him. Upon arrival at the jail a blood draw was performed voluntarily.
Thompson is scheduled for a plea hearing Oct. 13 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
