Welfare check leads to heroin, meth charges for Mauston woman

A Mauston woman is facing heroin, meth and prescription drug charges after police stopped at her vehicle to check on the wellbeing of a dog that appeared to be left in the car.

Ashley Virnig, 32, of Mauston is charged with felony possession of narcotic drugs, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony charges.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 1:34 a.m. Sept. 5, Officer Blake Fish was patrolling in the area of Division Street and La Crosse Street when he observed a vehicle with a dog in the back seat. Fish stopped to check on the wellbeing of the dog as the windows of the car were fogged up and he did not initially see any occupants.

Fish walked to the window to check on the dog, which did not seem distressed. Upon reaching the window Fish noticed a female “curled up” on the front seat. The female’s head was between the door and seat. Fish knocked on the passenger side window but did not get a response.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}