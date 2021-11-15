Welfare check leads to heroin, meth charges for Mauston woman

A Mauston woman is facing heroin, meth and prescription drug charges after police stopped at her vehicle to check on the wellbeing of a dog that appeared to be left in the car.
Ashley Virnig, 32, of Mauston is charged with felony possession of narcotic drugs, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony charges.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 1:34 a.m. Sept. 5, Officer Blake Fish was patrolling in the area of Division Street and La Crosse Street when he observed a vehicle with a dog in the back seat. Fish stopped to check on the wellbeing of the dog as the windows of the car were fogged up and he did not initially see any occupants.
Fish walked to the window to check on the dog, which did not seem distressed. Upon reaching the window Fish noticed a female “curled up” on the front seat. The female’s head was between the door and seat. Fish knocked on the passenger side window but did not get a response.
After informing the Juneau County Communications Center of his observations and requesting Officer Adam Noe respond to his location, Fish again knocked, shined his flashlight and announced his presence. The female made a groaning sound and Fish could see her arms were shaking, she had track marks on her arms, there was an orange hypodermic needle cap next to the shifter and she was holding a wadded paper towel.
Based on his observations Fish believed the female may be overdosing. After Noe arrived on scene the female briefly opened the door and said she was fine before rolling back over in the seat. Noe was able to identify the female as Ashley Virnig, who he knew as a drug user, and that she had a probation warrant and a failure to pay child service warrant in Juneau County.
Fish told Virnig to open the door as she had two warrants for her arrest. Virnig moved in an exaggerated manner consistent with methamphetamine and heroin use, and stated she was waiting in the car for a friend who went to play the slot machines at a bar.
Virnig was placed under arrest for the warrants and searched. In the pocket of her pants Fish found a small plastic bag containing a white and brown substance Fish suspected based on his training and experience to be heroin. A test of the substance using a field test pouch gave a positive result for both methamphetamine and heroin.
Based on the results of the test a search of the vehicle was conducted. Inside the vehicle Fish found a syringe with a clear liquid inside it, a pouch containing an orange pill bottle holding two cooking tins and multiple vials of Narcan, a second pouch containing an orange pill bottle holding two loose pills and separate bags holding white and pink pills. One of the cooking tins held a hard brown substance consistent with heroin. The pills found in the vehicle were identified as prescription only pills.
A deputy aiding the search located a scale and a small vial containing what appeared to be methamphetamine. The vial held a white and clear granular substance, and notes on the scale referenced weights of narcotics.
Virnig is scheduled for arraignment March 8, 2022 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
