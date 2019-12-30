West Allis man faces multiple charges after chase with Waupun Police

JUNEAU – A 25-year-old West Allis man made his initial appearance in court Monday for charges related to a chase Sunday night involving Waupun Police officers.

Samuel Vasquez faces a felony charge of attempting to flee or elude an officer and misdemeanor charges of possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and operating without a license.

Vasquez appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer. Vasquez as placed on a $5,000 signature bond with conditions that he not use, possess or control any controlled substances or drug paraphernalia. He also must maintain absolute sobriety and nay not operate a motor vehicle unless he has a valid driver’s license.

According to the criminal complaint, Waupun Police pulled over the car Vasquez was driving on Sunday at 8 p.m. on West Main Street for a defective driver’s side headlight. Vasquez pulled over and said he was in Waupun, because he was dropping off some friends and was on his way back home.

The Waupun Police Officer allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. According to the criminal complaint, Vasquez was asked about searching the vehicle and refused. He drove away from the traffic top with police in pursuit through with speeds reaching up to 86 mph in 25 mph zones including downtown Waupun.