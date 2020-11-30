West Bend man makes his initial appearance in court for vehicle theft

JUNEAU – A 21-year-old West Bend man made his initial appearance in court Monday for charges of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Tyler Zander faces up to six years in prison if convicted of the charge. Zander appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Monday was placed on a $1,000 signature bond.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim reported Oct. 3 that a white GMC van full of construction equipment was stolen from his driveway on Highway 175 in the town of Theresa. Dispatch reported that a vehicle matching that description was left on Highway 33 near Highway 67 on Oct. 2 after Zander was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. The sheriff’s office were able to confirm that it was the same vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle said he did not know Zander but believed his name sounded familiar. According to the criminal complaint, the deputy investigating the incident was not able to locate Zander, but was able to confirm his identity with the deputy who arrested him driving under the influence the previous night.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 7.

