West Bend man placed on probation for theft charges

JUNEAU – A 21-year-old West Bend man was found guilty of misdemeanor theft and disorderly conduct on Wednesday for taking a stranger’s van last fall

Tyler Zander entered a guilty plea to the misdemeanor charges and was found guilty by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow. Snow withheld sentencing and placed Zander on probation for 18 months. He must pay $1,009 in restitution, perform 40 hours of community service and pay supervision fees and court costs. He must maintain absolute sobriety and may not operate a vehicle without a valid driver’s license. His record shall be expunged upon successful completion of probation.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim reported Oct. 3 that a white GMC van full of construction equipment was stolen from his driveway on Highway 175 in the town of Theresa. Dispatch reported that a vehicle matching that description was left on Highway 33 near Highway 67 on Oct. 2 after Zander was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. The sheriff’s office were able to confirm that it was the same vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle said he did not know Zander but believed his name sounded familiar. According to the criminal complaint, the deputy investigating the incident was not able to locate Zander, but was able to confirm his identity with the deputy who arrested him driving under the influence the previous night.