Westby man charged with 5th OWI after breath test of 0.24 in Union Center

A Westby man is being charged with his fifth operating while under the influence offense after he allegedly blew a 0.24 on a breath test after police pulled him over in Union Center.

Michael Banks, 42, of Westby is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fifth offense. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 7:30 p.m. June 27, Deputy Brandon Carmody of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling Highway 80 in Wonewoc when he observed a vehicle approaching with a cracked windshield.

After the vehicle passed Carmody, the vehicle traveled over the center line with both tires on the driver’s side. Carmody turned around to follow the vehicle, eventually catching up as the vehicle entered Union Center.

Carmody observed the vehicle closely following the vehicle in front of it, and repeatedly swerving in its lane. The vehicle crossed the fog line and left the road with both passenger side tires traveling in the gravel on the side of the road. As the vehicle entered the Kwik Trip parking lot Carmody activated his emergency lights.