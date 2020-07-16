Westby man charged with 5th OWI after breath test of 0.24 in Union Center

A Westby man is being charged with his fifth operating while under the influence offense after he allegedly blew a 0.24 on a breath test after police pulled him over in Union Center.
Michael Banks, 42, of Westby is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fifth offense. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 7:30 p.m. June 27, Deputy Brandon Carmody of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling Highway 80 in Wonewoc when he observed a vehicle approaching with a cracked windshield.
After the vehicle passed Carmody, the vehicle traveled over the center line with both tires on the driver’s side. Carmody turned around to follow the vehicle, eventually catching up as the vehicle entered Union Center.
Carmody observed the vehicle closely following the vehicle in front of it, and repeatedly swerving in its lane. The vehicle crossed the fog line and left the road with both passenger side tires traveling in the gravel on the side of the road. As the vehicle entered the Kwik Trip parking lot Carmody activated his emergency lights.
While inside his patrol car Carmody ran the vehicle’s registration, receiving a return for the registered owner as Michael Bankes. The discrepancy in spelling of last names is reflected in the criminal complaint. Banks’ record showed four previous OWI convictions and a 0.02 blood alcohol content restriction on his license.
Carmody stated Banks did not immediately recognize Carmody behind him with his emergency lights on, but eventually exited his vehicle and walked towards the squad car. While walking Banks was unsteady on his feet.
Asked for his driver’s license, Banks had “visible difficulty” taking the license out of his wallet. Carmody noted a strong scent of intoxicating beverage emanating from Banks, and Banks had bloodshot and glassy eyes. Asked where he was coming from, Banks stated a friend’s house in Elroy. Asked if he had been drinking, Banks admitted to drinking and knowledge of the 0.02 restriction on his license.
Looking into Banks’ vehicle, Carmody was able to see an empty Coors Light can on the backseat floor and a cooler in the backseat containing Keystone Light and fresh ice.
Carmody placed Banks under arrest. A preliminary breath test gave a result of 0.241 blood alcohol concentration. Banks was transported to the Juneau County Jail without issue.
At jail, Banks agreed to an evidentiary blood test, which was sent to the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene for analysis.
Banks is scheduled for an initial appearance Sept. 30 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
