Authorities acted quickly Sunday night to apprehend two young men from Baraboo and Wisconsin Dells they say were involved in a robbery at West Baraboo's Haskins Park.
According to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, at about 9 p.m. Sunday a victim reported that multiple people exited a blue Ford 500 and demanded money while threatening violence at the Shaw Street park.
The suspects fled the area in the vehicle -- heading toward Wisconsin Dells -- after getting the victim's money and backpack.
A vehicle matching the description was spotted about 10 minutes later near the Ho-Chunk Casino north of Baraboo. Law enforcement officers made contact with the occupants when the vehicle was parked at the nearby First Stop gas station.
Isaac Ortiz, 18, Wisconsin Dells, and Mason Acuna, 19, Baraboo, were arrested and taken to the Sauk County jail as a result of the ensuing investigation.
When asked if there were any other suspects, Detective Sgt. Eric Miller of the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said the incident remains under investigation.
"At this point, all I can tell you is it's still under investigation, so we're still looking into all parties involved," Miller said.
Wisconsin State Patrol and Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department officers assisted Sauk County deputies with the investigation.
