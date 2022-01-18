Wisconsin Dells charged with reckless endangerment after alleged crossbow threat

The complaint states Sanchez allegedly yelled at the officers to get out or he would shoot the victim. The victim was pleading with officers to leave and said Sanchez had a crossbow pointed at her head.

Sanchez allegedly told police he would kill the victim if they did not leave.

The officers left the residence and verbally communicated with Sanchez from outside. A negotiator from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Sanchez with a telephone and negotiations lasted over five hours.

During negotiations Sanchez was told he was under arrest and needed to come outside. Sanchez allegedly responded he wanted officers to come inside and shoot him.

A member of the Sauk County Emergency Response Team was also on the scene and entered the residence wearing a heavy vest. Officers fired bean bag rounds into the bedroom.

When officers entered the room they saw Sanchez sitting on a bed with the crossbow. The complaint alleges Sanchez pointed the crossbow and one of the officers and fired at them. That was when an officer deployed a stun gun which caused Sanchez to fall backward on the bed.