Wisconsin Dells charged with reckless endangerment after alleged crossbow threat

Police negotiated with a man armed with a crossbow for over five hours before the man was stunned with an electronic device and taken into custody.
Gerzon Sanchez, 59, Wisconsin Dells, has been charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety, a class F felony, false imprisonment, a class H felony and fail/comply with officer/person into custody, a class I felony. Two of the felony counts include repeater and use of a deadly weapon.
Sanchez remains in custody at Columbia County Jail on $50,000 cash bond set which was set by Columbia County Judge Troy Cross at Sanchez’s initial appearance on Jan. 4. Cross set standard felony conditions and may not leave the state of Wisconsin without written approval and may not possess any weapon that fires a projectile.
According to the criminal complaint, Wisconsin Dells Police were dispatched Dec. 28 to an apartment building on Vine Street after two separate calls came from a residence where dispatch could hear yelling in the background.
Police knocked on the door and identified themselves. At that moment the shouting from inside stopped but they could still hear a woman, identified as Victim 1, crying from inside.
Officers then forced entry into the residence because they believed the woman was in danger. One officer could hear the victim crying from inside a bedroom and she was allegedly saying “no please don’t.”
The complaint states Sanchez allegedly yelled at the officers to get out or he would shoot the victim. The victim was pleading with officers to leave and said Sanchez had a crossbow pointed at her head.
Sanchez allegedly told police he would kill the victim if they did not leave.
The officers left the residence and verbally communicated with Sanchez from outside. A negotiator from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Sanchez with a telephone and negotiations lasted over five hours.
During negotiations Sanchez was told he was under arrest and needed to come outside. Sanchez allegedly responded he wanted officers to come inside and shoot him.
A member of the Sauk County Emergency Response Team was also on the scene and entered the residence wearing a heavy vest. Officers fired bean bag rounds into the bedroom.
When officers entered the room they saw Sanchez sitting on a bed with the crossbow. The complaint alleges Sanchez pointed the crossbow and one of the officers and fired at them. That was when an officer deployed a stun gun which caused Sanchez to fall backward on the bed.
An officer spoke with Sanchez following the incident and he said Sanchez and the victim had an argument. He also said during the interview that he had grabbed his crossbow because he did not know who was coming into his apartment.
Sanchez is scheduled to be back in Columbia County Court in February.