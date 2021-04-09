Wisconsin Dells man arrested after threatening to ignite vehicle with explosives

A Wisconsin Dells man was arrested early Friday morning for threatening to set a vehicle on fire with explosives.

Juneau County deputies responded to a residence on Dyer St. in the town of Lyndon for a report of a disturbance at 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Phillip T. Cholka, 53, from rural Wisconsin Dells, seated in the driver’s seat of a van located at the residence. Cholka told deputies he had explosives in the vehicle and he would ignite them. A lighter was observed in Cholka’s hand.

Nearby residences were evacuated, negotiations with Cholka were conducted, and assistance was requested from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Unit and Dells/Delton Ambulance.

At 1:52 a.m. Friday, Cholka voluntarily surrendered to deputies and was arrested. Cholka is currently in the Juneau County Jail awaiting formal charges from the Juneau County District Attorney.

The incident remains under investigation, no injuries were reported, and there is no threat to the public.