Wisconsin Dells man arrested for OWI 6 on Interstate 90/94

A Wisconsin Dells man was arrested for his alleged sixth drunken driving offense Sunday morning while operating a vehicle eastbound on Interstate 90/94 near Wisconsin Dells.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol received a call of a vehicle in the median near milepost 87 at 5:34 a.m. Jan. 31, according to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol. After arriving on scene, the trooper observed multiple signs of impairment and arrested Tyrone Leonard Walker, 43, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, sixth offense.

According to online court records, Walker has yet to be charged with the OWI 6 offense as of Feb. 1 but has been charged with a forfeiture of allegedly refusing to take a test for intoxication after arrest. A court date for Walker has not been set.

A sixth OWI offense in Wisconsin is classified as a Class G felony and carries fines ranging from $600 to $25,000 and one to 10 years in prison along with two to three years of license revocation, according to an OWI penalty chart on the Department of Transportation website.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.